Penticton RCMP and the BC SPCA South Okanagan-Similkameen Community Animal Centre extend their thanks to the community for making the "Cram the Kennel" event on Sunday, November 24, 2024, a great success.

Held at Cherry Lane Mall, the event brought in a generous amount of donations of pet supplies and raised $2,120 in cash. The public's generosity exceeded expectations, filling the kennels and ensuring critical resources for the BC SPCA South Okanagan-Similkameen.

Special recognition is given to Cpl. Jason Goodfellow, handler of Police Service Dog “Dug”, and Cst. Mike Richardson, handler of Police Service Dog “Reiko”, for their engaging demonstrations that entertained everyone. Their efforts, along with their participation in the Penticton Police Dog Services unit, contributed to a fantastic turnout and sense of community spirit.

The Penticton RCMP and BC SPCA are grateful for the incredible community support and look forward to hosting more events to help animals in need.