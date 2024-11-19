On Sunday, November 24, 2024, the Penticton RCMP, in collaboration with the BC SPCA South Okanagan-Similkameen Community Animal Centre, will host the annual "Cram the Kennel" event.

The initiative will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Cherry Lane Mall, near The Bay entrance.

The community is invited to fill dog kennels with non-perishable food items and pet supplies to support the local SPCA.

Police Dog Services will be on-site, showcasing their police dogs, Reiko and Dug.

Everyone is encouraged to bring pet food, supplies, or cash donations to help animals in need. All contributions will directly benefit the BC SPCA South Okanagan-Similkameen branch.