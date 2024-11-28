The holiday season can be a time of great consumption, especially with events like Black Friday kicking off the busiest shopping days of the year.
However, it is still possible to create plenty of memories while also staying low waste.
The Regional District of Central Okanagan is encouraging residents to create memories, not garbage, by making thoughtful decisions about shopping, shipping, packaging gifts, cooking, decorations and more. Thoughtful gift planning and gift giving, particularly during major shopping events, can dramatically reduce the amount of packaging and wrapping that accumulates and may encourage opportunities to create new holiday traditions.
Looking for low waste gift ideas to get you started? Give some of the suggestions below a try:
For more ideas, visit rdco.com/creatememories. The webpage includes fun, festive and friendly resources