The holiday season can be a time of great consumption, especially with events like Black Friday kicking off the busiest shopping days of the year.

However, it is still possible to create plenty of memories while also staying low waste.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan is encouraging residents to create memories, not garbage, by making thoughtful decisions about shopping, shipping, packaging gifts, cooking, decorations and more. Thoughtful gift planning and gift giving, particularly during major shopping events, can dramatically reduce the amount of packaging and wrapping that accumulates and may encourage opportunities to create new holiday traditions.

Looking for low waste gift ideas to get you started? Give some of the suggestions below a try:

Treat someone to a trip to the spa

Start a new hobby with a loved one

Regift a favorite novel or board game

Offer your dog walking or cat sitting services

Sign someone up for an art class or cooking class

Make homemade treats for friends and neighbours

Gift a movie, theatre or sporting event experience

Organize a winter snowshoe or hike with your family

Sponsor a child or charity cause in lieu of a gift

Use low waste packaging and wrapping. If using regular wrapping and packaging, please check the Recycle Coach app (rdco.com/recyclecoach) to see if those materials can be recycled.