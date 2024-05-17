At approximately 4:15 pm on Tuesday, May 16, the Kelowna Fire Dept dispatch center received multiple calls of a possible structure fire in the 400 block of Edith Gay Road.

At approximately 4:15 pm on Tuesday, May 16, the Kelowna Fire Dept dispatch center received multiple calls of a possible structure fire in the 400 block of Edith Gay Road.

First arriving officer reported smoke showing from the rear of the structure of the two story residential home. The fire was quickly knocked down by first arriving crews, but the interior and exterior of the attached garage sustained damage. The fire is currently under investigation to determine a cause.

Two adults and two children were home at the time and all occupants made it out safely without injury.

KFD responded with three engines, one safety unit, one rescue unit, one command unit and 15 personnel. RCMP also assisted.