The Kelowna Fire Department responded to two major structure fires this morning, the second of which is still currently being actioned.

Fire 1

At approximately 6:30 am this morning crews were dispatched to a residential structure fire in the 3100 block of Shetland Rd.

The first arriving officer reported a 3 story, single family residence with smoke and flames showing from the rear of the residence and extending into the second floor and roof system.

The incident was upgraded to a second alarm by the Incident Commander.

All residents were confirmed to have safely exited the residence.

Crews knocked down the main body of the fire quickly and then worked to complete extinguishment of hot spots throughout the roof system.

There were no injuries to residents or Firefighters.

The cause of the fire is not suspicious and is still under investigation.

The Kelowna Fire Department responded with 4 engines, 1 rescue unit, 1 command unit and a safety unit including 21 fire personnel. BCAS, RCMP and Fortis were also on scene to assist.

Working smoke alarms alerted residents to the fire giving them time to safely evacuate the structure.

Fire 2

As crews were being released from the Shetland Rd. fire, at approximately 9:20 am, a second structure fire was reported in the 1900 block of Kent Rd.

The first arriving officer reports black smoke and flames from the roof of a commercial building.

This fire has been upgraded to a General Alarm and is currently being actioned by multiple fire crews.

The Kelowna Fire Department is asking the public to avoid the area to give emergency crews space to complete their tasks.

The Kelowna Fire Department, BCAS, RCMP and Fortis are currently on scene.

For more information, visit kelowna.ca/fire.