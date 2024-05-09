A hiker located a deceased human body in a grassy area near the lower picnic area of Knox Mountain in Kelowna, BC on Monday September 26th, 1994.

The body, later identified as Tina Parr, a 25-year-old sex trade worker, was known to police. Tina Parr was last seen alive during the early morning hours of Sunday, September 25th at a residence on Martin Avenue in Kelowna. Her closest acquaintances told police that she would have only gone to Knox Mountain willingly with someone she knew.

The RCMP carried out an extensive investigation, interviewing hundreds of people. During the interviews, police believed that several people may have had further information to disclose regarding her whereabouts and activities leading up to her death but were not comfortable revealing details at that time.

It has been almost thirty years since this crime occurred and police are hoping to talk to anyone who could help with the investigation.

If you know anything about this crime call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit www.crimestoppers.net and quote file # 1994-34170.

Your information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2000.00.