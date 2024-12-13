To ensure the Columbia Shuswap Regional District’s (CSRD) water systems are properly funded and money is set aside for equipment replacement and upgrades, the Board approved a bylaw that sets residential user fee rates for the next five years.

Increases in water user fee rates will take effect in 2025 for all CSRD’s 10 active water systems. They are necessary to cover increasing inflationary and servicing costs. The amount of the increase varies depending on the needs of each water system. A new system in Scotch Creek is anticipated to begin operation in 2025.

The user fee increases only apply to residents who get their water service from a CSRD system. These costs do not affect users on private water systems or on well water.

Water System 2024

Water User Fee Approximate 2025 Water User Fee Approximate Annual Cost Increase Anglemont $700 $735 $35 Cedar Heights $349 $374 $25 Cottonwoods $214 $231 $17 Eagle Bay $434 $474 $40 Falkland $340 $374 $34 Galena Shores $200 $254 $54 MacArthur Reedman $839 $923 $84 Saratoga $696 $731 $35 Scotch Creek – New system N/A $650 $33 Sorrento $474 $478 $4 Sunnybrae $784 $836 $52

“No one wants to see costs go up, but the reality is that to have safe, reliable drinking water, the operations of CSRD systems must be properly funded,” said Ben Van Nostrand, General Manager, Environmental and Utility Services.

“The increases have been spread across a five-year term in an effort to keep the annual increases low and are necessary to cover the escalating costs associated with delivering water service,” he adds.

The CSRD recently hired a consultant to evaluate the condition and value of each water system and the amount of money in reserves for equipment repair or replacement. A report card was provided for each water system, giving a grade based on the health of the system, replacement funding, reserve funds and water conservation.

The review showed that in most cases, water user fees have not been fully covering the costs of annual operating expenses and parcel taxes were being used to offset this shortfall. With this bylaw, the CSRD is moving forward with a model that will see user fees fully fund operating expenses. Parcel taxes will be used to fund equipment replacement or system upgrades, as well as any debt that is necessary.

In addition to the new user fees, the CSRD is introducing a multi-stage water restriction program to be implemented in the spring of 2025. More details about upcoming changes will be communicated through the CSRD website, social media and included with the February 2025 residential water bill.