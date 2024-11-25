There was a literal swapping of chairs at the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) Board Meeting on Thursday, November 21.

Former Vice-Chair Natalya Melnychuk, Director for Electoral Area G (Blind Bay, Sorrento, Notch Hill), is the new Chair of the Board for the upcoming year. Former Board Chair Kevin Flynn is now taking on the role of Vice-Chair.

This will be Melnychuk’s first time in the leadership role after being elected as a first-time CSRD Director for the newly formed Electoral Area G in November 2022.

She told the Board her leadership style will focus on inclusivity, transparency and effective communication. She thanked the Board for putting their trust in her.

“And you can trust that I have the health of the organization and the region in mind,” she said.

“I’m always open to conversation and to looking at ways to do things differently. I’m excited and proud to continue to work together for that positive development.”

Flynn is a long-serving CSRD Director, representing the City of Salmon Arm on the CSRD Board. He was Chair since 2019.

Noting he is semi-retired, Flynn thanks staff and Directors for the support he received during his terms as Chair. His noted that his role reversal from Chair to Vice-Chair will help the CSRD continue with positive growth.

“The continuity will help us continue the teamwork approach that has been working so well. I have time and I am here and available at a moment’s notice. I look forward to being that support.”

While Melnychuk was declared Chair without any other nominations from the floor, there was an election between Flynn and Electoral Area E Director Rhona Martin. After the first vote resulted in a tie, as second ballot declared Flynn as the Vice-Chair.

The decision for who will be Chair and Vice-Chair is made by all the elected officials through an annual voting process each November.