Pierce, a Certified Public Accountant (CPA), has been in the lead role for the CSRD’s Financial Services department since 2014 and with the CSRD since 2010. During her career, Pierce has accumulated more than two decades of years of financial management experience, as well as six years directing the CSRD’s human resources.

In addition, the CSRD Board appointed Pierce as interim Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) in May 2022 and was in the CSRD’s top leadership role until the hiring of current CAO John MacLean in November 2022.

“I want to express my deepest appreciation for the dedication and commitment Jodi has made during her career with the CSRD,” says MacLean. “She has always held herself to the highest professional and ethical standards, and every taxpayer in the CSRD has benefitted greatly from her financial expertise in accounting for public dollars.”

Transparency and accountability have been cornerstones of Pierce’s leadership of CSRD’s financial services department. The CSRD Board complimented Pierce on her tireless efforts in producing the CSRD’s annual, multi-million-dollar Five-Year Financial Plans.

“When you think of someone going above and beyond in their job, you think of Jodi,” says CSRD Board Chair Natalya Melnychuk. “On behalf of the Board, I want to congratulate Jodi on her outstanding contributions to our organization, and for building a firm financial foundation. We will miss her expertise at the CSRD but want to wish her the very best for her retirement.”

Pierce says she will miss her colleagues, however she is looking forward to travelling and spending more time with family.

“I am proud of the way this organization has faced adversity through the pandemic, leadership changes, and climate emergencies…” she told CSRD staff. “I am proud of my team who have had my back every step of the way – and I will be eternally thankful for their dedication and support. I am proud of my colleagues whose only desire is to do their best and I thank them for also having my back.”