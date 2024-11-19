The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD), in collaboration with Transport Canada, recently removed an abandoned, sunken paddle-wheeler from Shuswap Lake.

The 62-foot boat, named the Spirit of Kelowna, created a safety and environmental hazard since it sank in January 2020 near Celista in the North Shuswap.

Relevant agencies including the CSRD, Ministry of Environment, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, the Canadian Coast Guard and Transport Canada were made aware of the situation and an investigation was launched.

On August 29, 2024, Transport Canada issued a $26,600 administrative monetary penalty (AMP) to the owner of the Spirit of Kelowna for failing to comply with prohibitions against vessel abandonment under the Wrecked, Abandoned or Hazardous Vessels Act. Later, on August 29, 2024, Transport Canada notified the owner of the Minister’s intent to dispose of the vessel.

On October 3, 2024, a Shuswap-area marine recovery company, acting under the same Act, removed the vessel from Shuswap Lake and transported it to a marina in Sicamous for dismantling.

The CSRD’s Bylaw Enforcement Department worked with Transport Canada's Navigation Protection Program to coordinate a collaborative clean-up effort to remove and dispose of the wreck. The CSRD's Environmental Services Department has approved waiving the landfill tipping fees for the paddle-wheeler’s proper disposal.

The CSRD appreciates Transport Canada’s work and collaboration in helping to keep Shuswap Lake clean and safe for the public.

“We’re committed to protecting Canada’s waters from the environmental and safety risks posed by abandoned vessels. That’s why we’re using all the tools at our disposal to hold vessel owners accountable and keep our lakes and rivers clean,”

The Honourable Anita Anand

President of the Treasury Board and Minister of Transport