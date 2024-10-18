The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) Board has approved moving forward with plans to hold a public assent process to start a new road rescue service in the fire service areas of Electoral Areas C and G (South Shuswap), the North Shuswap and Falkland.

This new service would be provided by existing CSRD fire departments in those specified areas. Currently, these areas either have no road rescue service or are underserviced due to the travel distances required by other already established road rescue providers.

Road rescue services provide support to people involved in motor vehicle accidents, where specialized skills and equipment for vehicle extrication and other rescue services are required.

The affected CSRD fire departments have been consulted and are willing to provide the additional service to their communities and members of the travelling public affected by motor vehicle incidents.

At the October 17, 2024, Regular Meeting, the CSRD Board approved allocating up to $40,000 to conduct a public assent process to allow electors in the affected areas to determine whether they want to use tax dollars for this program.

While the initial motion discussed by the Board involved going to a referendum vote, several Electoral Area Directors showed support for using the lower-cost option of an Alternative Approval Process (AAP).

The Alternative Approval Process requires that 10 per cent or more of the eligible electors must sign and submit response forms in opposition to the proposed initiative to require the local government to obtain assent of the electors to proceed.

An AAP is cheaper to conduct than a referendum, however if the AAP is unsuccessful, the proposal may not proceed without being brought back to the electors for a full assent voting (referendum) process.

Staff will now investigate the options for obtaining the required public assent and a decision on whether to use the Alternative Approval Process or an assent vote will be determined by the Board at a future meeting. More information on the proposed cost of the service to the taxpayers will also be presented to the public at that time.

A public assent process on road rescue services in the proposed areas would be planned for 2025.