Large Item Collection in the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) will take place in April in the City of Penticton, Town of Oliver, Town of Osoyoos, Village of Keremeos and in Electoral Areas “A”, “B”, “C”, “D”, “E”, “F”, “G”, and “I”. Collection of large items will also occur in Apex on Monday, June 17, 2024.

Large Item Collection will take place on the regularly scheduled day for curbside collection. Place accepted large items to the curb before 7:00 am on your Large Item Collection day. Collection dates are also listed on your curbside calendar. A maximum of two acceptable items will be picked up.

Large Item Collection dates:



· Monday, April 8: Area “C” (rural Oliver), Town of Oliver for all properties

· Tuesday, April 9: Area “A” (rural Osoyoos), Town of Osoyoos

· Wednesday, April 10: Area “D” (Skaha East, Okanagan Falls) and Area “I” (Skaha West, Kaleden)

· Thursday, April 11: Area “E” (Naramata), Area “F” (West Bench, Red Wing), and Area “D” (Upper Carmi)

· Friday, April 12: Area “B” (Cawston), Area “G” (rural Keremeos), Village of Keremeos

· Monday, April 15 – Friday, April 19: City of Penticton (regular curbside collection day)

· Monday, June 17: Apex

Acceptable items include:

· Furniture

· Large appliances (no hot water tanks, refrigeration units must not contain food)

· Mattresses

· Cat towers

· Gym equipment

· Barbeques (hoses, tanks, and dripping trays with oil must be removed or are not accepted)

· Area carpets with a bound edge or fringe must be rolled, taped securely, and under 1.8 metres or

six (6) feet

· Blinds must be taped securely with cords removed and under six (6) feet

Not accepted:

· Building materials

· Kitchen/bathroom cabinets or fixtures

· Doors

· Toilets

· Hot water tanks

· Electronics

· Carpets

· Gas or battery-powered equipment

· Concrete blocks

· Hot tubs and lids

· Any items weighing more than 90 kg (200 lbs)

Tips to ensure items are collected:



· For safety reasons, fridges and freezers with locking doors must have the door removed and placed next to the unit prior to its collection. Pressurized fridge and freezer doors do not require removal.

· Mattresses and box springs count as two separate items. Please bag rodent or mold-infested mattresses.

· The Town of Osoyoos Large Item Collection program does not accept appliances containing Freon (fridges, freezers, and air conditioning units).

If an item has not been collected by the end of the day, please contact Waste Connections of Canada by telephone or email. Please include your address and contact information.

Waste Connections of Canada:



Phone: 250-490-3888 (toll-free 1-866-998-4888)

Email: csrpenticton@wasteconnections.com

Helpful links:



For a full list of accepted items, please visit www.rdos.bc.ca/solid-waste/curbside-program-information.

For information about the City of Penticton, Town of Oliver, and Town of Osoyoos, please check your curbside collection calendar and municipal website.



For information about Apex, please visit www.rdos.bc.ca/solid-waste/apex-mountain-waste-transfer-station.

