This demonstrates how much of this situation lies beyond our control at the border, as we face continually shifting terms and conditions from the Trump administration. While we cannot control everything, the Official Opposition Conservatives see an opportunity to focus on actions we can take domestically to combat these tariffs effectively.



This week, our Conservative leader, the Hon. Pierre Poilievre, outlined a comprehensive strategy to counter these tariffs effectively. Here is a summary of the plan:



First, we must retaliate with counter-tariffs, targeting American goods in this strategic order: products we can manufacture domestically, non-essential items, and goods we can source from alternative trading partners.



Second, counter-tariffs must not become a revenue windfall for the government. A Conservative government would direct nearly all tariff revenue toward tax relief, while reserving a portion for targeted assistance to workers most affected by the trade war. This represents the fairest solution since Canadian citizens will ultimately bear the cost of these counter-tariffs. We must prevent the federal government from exploiting this crisis through debt-driven spending that serves only to win votes and create divisions between regions of our country.



Third, we must immediately pass a 'Bring It Home Tax Cut' to reduce taxes on work, investment, energy, and homebuilding. This would help neutralize much of the tariffs' effects and boost investment in local economies. The first steps should be eliminating the Liberal carbon tax and sales tax on new homes, followed by reversing the Liberal capital gains tax increase and reducing income tax—ensuring that hard work is properly rewarded.



Fourth, we must immediately repeal the Liberal No-Pipelines Law to advance critical infrastructure projects. Building LNG plants, mines, pipelines, and refineries would create well-paying local jobs while diversifying our export markets beyond the United States.



Fifth, boosting housing construction remains within our control and would strengthen a vital domestic industry that provides well-paying local jobs. By cutting regulatory barriers and taxes on construction, we can help ensure our workers have access to affordable homes.



Sixth, we must unite the provinces to eliminate internal trade barriers and create a single national free market economy—a change that will deliver lower prices for Canadians.



Seventh, in the Canadian Armed Forces we have one of the most highly trained and dedicated military; however they have been asked for too long to do more with less and that must change. We must secure our borders and rebuild our military to assert our sovereignty and strength in the world.



These proposed solutions are practical and grounded in common sense—their merit is difficult to dispute. Yet while the House of Commons remains prorogued by the Trudeau Liberals, Canada's position continues to weaken due to this lack of action.



My question this week: What do you think is the best way for Canada to respond to U.S. tariffs on Canadian exports?



I can be reached toll-free 1-800-665-8711, by email at Dan.Albas@parl.gc.ca or join the discussion online on my Facebook page.