A common tactic used by governments is to release unpopular news at times when people are less likely to notice. For example, they might announce something controversial late on a Friday or just before a holiday. This way, the news might get less attention over the weekend or during the holiday period.



Governments often use another common strategy: making two announcements at the same time. They might share good news or something exciting along with unpopular or embarrassing information. This technique is sometimes called "changing the channel." It's used more often than most people realize.



This week, I want to talk about a tactic governments use to announce controversial news. They often do this during big events that grab everyone's attention. For example, the upcoming United States election will be all over the news worldwide. If a government makes a controversial announcement just before, during, or right after this election, it's less likely to get much attention. This is because most people and news outlets will be focused on the U.S. election instead. By doing this, the government can avoid too much scrutiny or criticism of their announcement.



Just before the United States election, the Trudeau Government made an important announcement. They introduced what many people are calling an "emissions cap" for the Canadian oil and gas industry. This new draft regulation- which does not require a vote- would mainly affect Alberta, where most of Canada's oil and gas production happens.



The Trudeau Liberals chose to announce this policy on the Monday before the U.S. election. This timing allows them to present their views on the policy first. They know that responses from the oil and gas industry and other interested parties will likely come the next day. However, these responses will probably get less attention because most people will be focused on the U.S. election news instead.



Here's what the new regulation means: The Liberal government plans to limit how much carbon the Canadian oil and gas industry can release. They want these emissions to be 35% lower in 2030 than they were in 2019. This rule will be put in place and enforced through new regulations.



According to the Liberal Environment Minister: "We should all be driving toward the same goal," and "every sector must do its part."



The issue with this Liberal policy is that it doesn't consider the global context. Many other oil-producing countries, like Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Venezuela, don't have similar rules. These countries don't have emission caps or carbon taxes like the ones proposed for Canada.



This new policy will make Canadian energy more expensive to produce. As a result, people who use Canadian oil will have to pay more for it.

Energy from countries without these rules will become cheaper compared to Canadian energy. This will hurt Canada's energy industry.



In response, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has already issued a statement claiming that this Liberal policy will result in "$28 billion a year in lost GDP (according to Deloitte), and up to 150,000 lost jobs (according to the Conference Board of Canada)." The Alberta Premier has further threatened legal action to fight this policy.



My question this week: Do you support Canada implementing and enforcing emission policies that other oil-producing countries do not follow? Why or why not?



I can be reached at Dan.Albas@parl.gc.ca or call toll-free 1-800-665-8711.