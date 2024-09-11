It's not surprising that people in our area have diverse opinions about politics and politicians. When I asked if they thought Canada was heading in the right direction, most said they felt it wasn't. What's striking is the shift I've noticed in how people discuss these issues. Even compared to just a few weeks ago, there's a palpable sense that people are taking these concerns more seriously, as the political ground has shifted in Ottawa.



In my report last week, I highlighted NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's recent announcement that his party would end the confidence and supply agreement they had previously established with the Liberal government.



Following this announcement, members of the parliamentary press gallery repeatedly asked Mr. Singh if this meant he no longer had confidence in the Trudeau government. Despite calling the press conference specifically to discuss ending the agreement, the NDP Leader avoided giving a clear answer to this question.



This is a crucial matter because if the NDP Leader and his caucus were to vote against the Liberal government on a confidence issue, it could potentially trigger a federal election. This would occur if other opposition parties—namely the Conservatives and the Bloc Québécois—also voted non-confidence in the Trudeau Government.



Given the NDP Leader's refusal to answer this question, Conservative Official Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre has declared he will table a non-confidence motion "at the earliest possible opportunity" when Parliament resumes. While the House of Commons is set to return on Monday, September 16, 2024, it's unclear at the time of writing when such a motion would be debated.



Although opposition parties, through their Members of Parliament, can table motions at any time—including 'motions of non-confidence'—it's ultimately the Government that controls the House's schedule. Based on their proportion of elected Members, opposition parties are allocated specific times when the House considers an 'Opposition Day' motion instead of government business.



On an 'Opposition Day', at least one full day of debate is dedicated to an opposition party's motion, followed by a vote. While various types of motions can be debated, the most significant is a motion of non-confidence during a minority government, such as we have now. I highlight this because it's a critical time for Members of Parliament to hear from Canadians.



If the Liberal Government falls due to a vote of non-confidence, it could trigger a federal election this year. However, if a vote of non-confidence doesn't pass, we might wait until October 2025 for the next federal election.



This brings me to my weekly survey: If given the chance to participate in a non-confidence vote on the Trudeau government, would you opt for an election now or prefer to wait until October 2025? What's your reasoning behind this choice?



I can be reached at Dan.Albas@parl.gc.ca or call toll-free 1-800-665-8711.