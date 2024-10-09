Bill C-291 is summarized as: “This enactment amends the Criminal Code to replace the term “child pornography” with “child sexual abuse and exploitation material” and makes consequential amendments to other Acts."



The text of this bill was created by another of my Conservative colleagues, Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo MP Frank Caputo, who is also a former Crown Prosecutor.



This bill would require what is currently referred to as “child pornography” in the Criminal Code to be referred to as “child sex abuse material” in court proceedings. Prior to this bill the word ‘pornography’ was an ill-defined term that could apply in both adult situations as well as those involving children. The term “child sex abuse material” clearly identifies both the exploitive nature of such acts and their traumatic impact on children.



I can happily report that this week, almost three years later, Bill C-291 will become law and receive royal assent.



Full credit to MP Mel Arnold for his work on this. From my experience, I know how challenging it can be to have a Private Member's Bill receive Royal Assent. When my own Private Member’s Bill (Bill C-311) received Royal Assent in 2012 it took considerable effort as private members bills must not only pass successfully through the House of Commons, but it must also successfully pass through the Senate.



On a related theme while Governor General, Hon. Mary Simon, is visiting the House of Commons to give royal assent on Bill C-291 there have been rumours that the Governor-General may also grant a request from the Prime Minister to prorogue the House. For those unfamiliar, prorogation is a parliamentary procedure where the current session of parliament is ended. This is done by a proclamation of the Governor-General, at the request of the prime minister.



While this is purely speculation at this point, it is also not uncommon in minority government situations and in this case, there is also a current Parliamentary impasse over a motion of privilege. The privilege motion relates to a ruling from House Speaker Greg Fergus that the Trudeau Liberal government "clearly did not fully comply" with an order from the House of Commons to provide documents related to the now-defunct Crown Corporation Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC),



The issues relate to a shocking report from the Auditor General about this program who stated: “We found 90 cases that were connected to approval decisions, representing nearly $76 million in funding awarded to projects, where the foundation’s conflict-of-interest policies were not followed.” Overall, this was a program that from March of 2017 to December of 2023 approved 226 Start‑up, Scale‑up, and Ecosystem projects to receive a total of $836 million. All of this was public money, being overseen by experienced Liberal Ministers.”



The Liberal Government continues to refuse to turn over the documents related to this program that the opposition believes is necessary to provide the transparency and accountability Canadians deserve over what went on with this program. The Trudeau Liberals refuse to disclose these documents claiming that is “an abuse of Parliament's power that tramples on the Charter rights of Canadians.”



My question this week. Do you believe the Trudeau Liberal government should disclose these documents?



I can be reached at Dan.Albas@parl.gc.ca or call toll-free 1-800-665-8711.