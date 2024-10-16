Since then, an undeniable stream of intelligence leaks has exposed the Liberal government's glaring inaction regarding foreign interference. This has compelled numerous groups, including the Conservative Official Opposition in the House of Commons, to demand an independent public inquiry.



Despite Prime Minister Trudeau and his Liberal caucus's initial resistance, our relentless pressure ultimately forced the establishment of such an inquiry. In September of last year, the Prime Minister had no choice but to appoint Marie-Josée Hogue, a Quebec appeals court judge, to lead an independent inquiry into foreign interference.



This week, the inquiry took a dramatic turn as Prime Minister Trudeau and several of his most senior political staff were compelled to testify, facing a barrage of probing questions. During Prime Minister Trudeau's testimony, he made the explosive claim that he “had the names of several parliamentarians, former parliamentarians and candidates in the Conservative Party of Canada who are engaged in, at high risk of, or for whom there is clear intelligence about foreign interference."



Shockingly, the Prime Minister steadfastly refuses to publicly release any names or other information to substantiate his serious allegation.



Given the gravity of Prime Minister Trudeau's allegation, I unequivocally state for the record that I fully support the immediate and complete release of all names involved to Canadians. The Leader of the Official Opposition, the Honourable Pierre Poilievre, has swiftly issued a forceful official response to Prime Minister Trudeau's allegation.



Mr. Poilievre has demanded that Justin Trudeau must release the names of all MPs who have allegedly collaborated with foreign interference. He further asserted, "If Justin Trudeau has evidence to support his claims, he must share it with the public immediately. Now that he's made vague allegations at a commission of inquiry, he has an obligation to release the specific facts."



Given Prime Minister Trudeau's glaring failure to produce any documentation or provide names, the Leader of the Official Opposition is rightfully accusing him of blatant "grandstanding."



The Conservative leader emphasizes that the record now clearly shows Trudeau and his government—despite having full access to all government agencies—were repeatedly warned about foreign interference, including within the Liberal Party, yet deliberately refused to act. Mr. Poilievre has also reminded Canadians of the undeniable fact that Justin Trudeau and his government repeatedly claim they were unaware of foreign interference, despite an irrefutable paper trail of warnings from officials.



It has also been revealed that the Trudeau government inexplicably and inexcusably delayed signing a CSIS surveillance warrant application for a well known Liberal power-broker for 54 days before finally approving it.



The Conservative Official Opposition continues to demand the immediate release of names of Parliamentarians mentioned in this spring's explosive report by the National Security intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians. These Parliamentarians, meaning Members of Parliament and Senators, both sitting and retired are alleged to have knowingly or unwittingly worked for the benefit of foreign governments against Canadian interests.



My question this week: Do you believe Prime Minister Trudeau must release all of these names publicly? Why or why not?



