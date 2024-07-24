This week I'd like to address how the federal government assists small rural towns in Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola in recovering from disasters like the November 2021 floods in the interior and Fraser Valley. Unlike larger cities, these towns lack the tax revenue and staff to manage significant rebuilding projects and depend on higher levels of government for aid. You may remember that the Prime Minister Trudeau said that his Government ‘would have their backs’.



Yet words alone will not do the work. Restarting water and sewer systems and replacing bridges is challenging. Preventing future problems is especially difficult for towns like Merritt and Princeton, where diking requires numerous permits from the Department of Fisheries and Oceans and the Ministry of the Environment. These towns must submit plans to higher government levels and apply for various funds.



Merritt and Princeton, after dealing with floods, now compete with other towns for grants. One example is the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF), managed by the federal government. Mike Goetz, Mayor of Merritt, explained that applying for the DMAF is costly, stating, "In three years of hard work, we spent $383,000 on the DMAF, covering everything, including cost recovery."



Housing Infrastructure Canada defines eligible infrastructure projects under the DMAF as those involving new construction or modification of public infrastructure, including natural infrastructure, to prevent, mitigate, or protect against the impacts of climate change, natural hazards, and extreme weather.



In British Columbia, the community of Prince Rupert received $77.2 million from the federal government and $50.8 million from the municipality to upgrade its aging water distribution system and sewer line. This followed a provincial government announcement of $65 million in funding on March 17, 2023.



While Prince Rupert benefited from the DMAF, Mayor Mike Goetz of Merritt had a different experience. After spending $383,000 on studies and meeting with officials, his application was rejected on a technicality. He noted, "We followed the provincial guidance exactly, which was based on federal guidance. Then it went to DMAF, and DMAF said no due to a technicality."



The federal guide for DMAF applicants states that eligible projects can include bundled sub-projects if it is shown that each part works together to reduce the same risk within the same time. However, Merritt and Princeton were turned down because they split their application as instructed by provincial officials.



After numerous complaints about rejecting DMAF applications for technical reasons, Housing, Infrastructure, and Communities have altered their stance. They now state, "The application did not show how their projects would reduce the flood risk enough. We had to fund projects that would help communities prevent or reduce climate-related impacts," said Micaal Ahmed, Communications Manager, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure, and Communities.



It's surprising that these small towns used so much taxpayer money on engineering fees that didn't clearly show how their projects would lower flood risk. Engineering reports don’t come cheap as they are held accountable for when they get it wrong. It's even more surprising that someone in Ottawa thought they could avoid questions from local reporters with such a ridiculous answer. It's also odd that the only DMAF funds in British Columbia so far in 2024 went to sewers, which don't seem connected to climate change, extreme weather, or natural disasters instead of communities like Merritt and Princeton.



Unfortunately, the struggling communities in my area were turned down without clear explanations or assurances for next year. This leaves them guessing why they were left out, causing feelings of alienation and mistrust. I share their frustration.



Here is my question for you this week: Do you think the federal government should do more to support rural communities in mitigation and infrastructure repair after a natural disaster? Why or why not?



I can be reached at Dan.Albas@parl.gc.ca or toll-free at 1-800-665-8711.