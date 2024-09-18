The response I received was overwhelming. To my surprise, almost everyone who responded expressed support for a federal election.



I'm surprised by this response, given that we currently have a provincial election scheduled for October. I had expected more people to be hesitant about the possibility of a federal election in the fall as well. I was mistaken. Many respondents cited their difficult circumstances, with either themselves or their close friends and family struggling.



Some are seniors on fixed incomes who must choose between buying needed medication or gas and groceries. Many Canadian families, struggling to afford their rent or mortgage, are resorting to food banks to make ends meet. They want a government that will lower their taxes at the pump and reduce prices at grocery stores (which are heavily dependent on fuel prices). These individuals see the carbon tax and its supporters as the problem, not the solution.



For those who support such a carbon tax election, I can inform you that next week in the House of Commons, the Official Conservative Opposition plans to submit the following motion for a vote: "The House has no confidence in the prime minister and the government."

Does this mean there will be an election? If a majority of MPs vote no confidence in the Trudeau Liberal Government, it would trigger a fall federal election.



However, I believe this is unlikely. The Liberal Government only needs the support of either the NDP or Bloc Québécois caucus to survive this confidence vote. By the numbers, the Liberals currently hold 154 seats and need 169 votes for a majority, given that the House of Commons has 338 seats. In other words, the Liberals need just 15 more votes. The Bloc Québécois currently holds 33 seats, the NDP 25 seats, and the Green Party 2 seats.



Rumors have already circulated that the Liberals and Bloc Québécois may negotiate a deal in which the Bloc receives concessions in exchange for supporting the Liberal government. This scenario could potentially allow the NDP to vote against the Liberals, knowing that with Bloc support, an election would still be avoided.



However, I don't believe the NDP will take that risk. In my opinion, they'll likely find a reason to support the Trudeau Liberal government and avoid an election. I say "find a reason" because the NDP Leader continues to claim that the Trudeau Liberal Government is "finished" and doesn't deserve re-election.



Before I pose this week's question, I'd like to explain my reasoning. When I asked last week's question, I was surprised by how few individuals expressed opposition to the idea. At face value, this could suggest that a significant portion of people in our area are deeply dissatisfied with the current Trudeau Liberal government.



I wonder if some people are dissatisfied with the current composition of our minority government, where parties with relatively few seats can disproportionately influence the Liberal government's decisions. In other words, some might prefer either a majority government or a different composition in our current minority government.



My question this week. Would you prefer the next federal government to be a majority or another minority?



I can be reached at Dan.Albas@parl.gc.ca or call toll-free 1-800-665-8711.

