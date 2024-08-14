It’s no surprise to see the market adjust to this reality. It was reported earlier this year that West Kelowna’s Norson Construction has been issued a building permit for a 30,000 square-foot Tesla dealership located across from the Kelowna International Airport. Most electric vehicles in our area are made in North America. Canada is an important part of the North American auto industry, supporting many jobs.



I mention this because China is quickly becoming a major producer of electric vehicles and wants to export them to North America.



The United States, led by President Biden, said that electric cars made in China will have a 100% tariff applied- essentially doubling the price of the vehicle, when brought into the U.S. in 2024 because of "unfair trade practices." Other Chinese products like steel, aluminum, semiconductors, batteries, and solar cells will also face higher tariffs. Critics in the United States opposed to such tariffs on Chinese-made goods correctly point out that this will raise prices of Chinese imports, making them less affordable for consumers.



This debate raises an important question: what should Canada do in response? The United States is our biggest trading partner. For many years, the Auto Pact, and the subsequent versions of North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), now renamed the Canada/USA/Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) has further integrated connected our manufacturing and supply chains in fundamental ways.



As the United States is the largest market in CUSMA and our supply chains are integrated, the same threats to jobs and industries in the United States also apply to jobs and related industries in Canada.



Last week, Official Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre outlined what a Conservative government would do to protect Canadian jobs and industries. In summary, a Conservative government would match the United States tariffs on electric vehicles.



Pierre Poilievre said: "[China has] taken technology from Western countries, blocked access to global supply chains, and heavily supported their steel, aluminum, and electric vehicle industries. They want to destroy our steel, aluminum, and car production and take our jobs away."



What will the Liberal Government do? Aside from criticizing Mr. Poilievre, the Trudeau Liberal government has not indicated their plans to date. The Finance Minister has stated that she is “concerned with China’s unfair trade practices undermining the Canadian EV industry,” and that the Liberal government is “consulting” while they try to come up with a position.



My question this week: do you support tariffs on China produced electric vehicles imported into North America? Why or why not?



I can be reached at Dan.Albas@parl.gc.ca or call toll free 1-800-665-8711.