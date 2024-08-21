While this experience has been beneficial, it has also highlighted some areas where services are lacking. For example, citizens often come in asking if either the MLA or the MP can administer an oath or witness a signature for important matters. This requirement often stems from a provincial or federal law. It's concerning when the government imposes a requirement that causes financial strain, especially for those on fixed incomes, with disabilities, or low-income earners. This results in extra costs in terms of time and money, during a time when citizens are already struggling to afford basic necessities.



Unfortunately, in British Columbia, neither an MLA nor an MP can currently provide this service. As a result, citizens must often make appointments with a Notary Public or a Lawyer. This adds extra expense and, given the urgency of personal situations or time constraints, securing a quick appointment can be challenging, particularly if a citizen has no existing relationship with a Notary or Lawyer.



This has always been a point of frustration for me, considering our constituency offices are well-resourced with knowledgeable non-partisan staff who often undergo training to keep their skills current. Providing this service to local citizens free of charge would be a cost-effective benefit where a constituency office is located, especially when affordability concerns are top of mind. Since every provincial and federal riding has a constituency office, this also ensures geographic fairness.



After researching this topic, I discovered that in Alberta, an MLA and a Member of the House of Commons automatically qualify as a notary public by virtue of holding office. In Nova Scotia, a similar law exists, but it only applies to Members of Nova Scotia’s Legislative Assembly, not to Members of the House of Commons. This is largely because the power to recognize an individual as able to certify documents and signatures (and to solemnize a marriage) belongs to the provinces, not the federal government.



While I respect the work that notaries and lawyers do, as a former business owner, I understand they have businesses to run. I value their perspective on whether this change would be beneficial for all involved. The fact that nearby Alberta already does this allows us, as a province, to look for lessons learned.



This leads me to my question for this week: Do you think it would be a good idea for British Columbia to reduce costs for citizens for these services and follow Alberta's example by allowing MLAs and MPs to perform many routine tasks free of charge by virtue of holding office in British Columbia? Why or why not?



I can be reached via email at dan.albas@parl.gc.ca or toll-free at 1(800) 665-8711.



