This 30-day reprieve prevents Canadian counter-tariffs from taking effect, which would have raised costs for already-struggling Canadian consumers buying U.S. imports.



In response to President Trump's demands, Prime Minister Trudeau announced several border-related measures to secure this tariff reprieve. To quote PM Trudeau directly:



“I just had a good call with President Trump. Canada is implementing our $1.3 billion border plan — reinforcing the border with new choppers, technology and personnel, enhanced coordination with our American partners, and increased resources to stop the flow of fentanyl. Nearly 10,000 frontline personnel are and will be working on protecting the border.

In addition, Canada is making new commitments to appoint a Fentanyl Czar, we will list cartels as terrorists, ensure 24/7 eyes on the border, launch a Canada- U.S. Joint Strike Force to combat organized crime, fentanyl and money laundering. I have also signed a new intelligence directive on organized crime and fentanyl and we will be backing it with $200 million.”



These measures mark a significant shift in the government's approach and represent PM Trudeau's first serious acknowledgment that the fentanyl crisis demands more urgent and forceful federal action.

Critics have noted that it took pressure from President Trump to compel PM Trudeau to act on this crisis. However, from my perspective, enhanced border security and increased vigilance should be a non-partisan initiative that all Canadians can support.



Fentanyl and opioids pose a grave public health crisis. Since 2016, approximately 49,000 Canadians have lost their lives to opioid overdoses—a tragic 200% increase over this period.



Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has announced new measures to address the opioid crisis that he would implement if elected as Prime Minister. These measures include:

To impose mandatory life sentences on anyone involved in the trafficking, production and distribution of over 40 mg of fentanyl. Further, it is proposed a mandatory prison sentence of 15 years for traffickers caught with between 20mg to 40mg of fentanyl.



Adding some context to those numbers, 80% of accidental opioid deaths in Canada involve fentanyl. It takes just 2 mg of fentanyl to kill someone. That means just 40mg of fentanyl is enough to kill 20 people.

Conservatives believe it is time to treat mass fentanyl production not unlike mass murder. We must make efforts to stop the flow of drugs that are killing far too many of our loved ones.



My question this week: Should fentanyl trafficking be treated more like mass murder with mandatory prison sentences, as proposed in the Conservative plan, or do you think this approach goes too far?



