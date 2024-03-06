The announced measures aimed to significantly reduce the number of international students in Canada, along with decreasing temporary foreign workers and permanent resident approvals.



At the time, Prime Minister Trudeau made the unusual statement, "We could have acted quicker and turned off the taps faster." I say "unusual" because it is rare for him to openly admit failure on the part of his government. This immigration reduction aims to ease housing demands, which would help lower costs across other sectors of our economy affected by population growth.



Despite the Prime Minister's announcement, data shows that Canada's population growth projections remain largely unchanged. Although some progress has been made, additional measures will be necessary to achieve the goals set by Prime Minister Trudeau.



Normally, these topics would be covered in Parliament; however, with the House of Commons currently prorogued, there is no opportunity to do so. Parliament is important for many reasons.



Here's one example: Years ago, I had a constituent whose child benefit payments were threatened with suspension by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA). They demanded she prove her husband no longer lived in the same home. The CRA's requirements for proving this were virtually impossible to satisfy. This situation caused immense stress and anxiety for the single mother.



When I raised this issue in Parliament, I was dismayed to learn that several other single parents across Canada were facing the exact same situation.

The issue eventually became a national media story, causing significant embarrassment for the Liberal Government.



Credit goes to the Minister's office, which eventually reached out, allowing us to resolve this issue for everyone affected. Policy changes were subsequently made to prevent other single parents from encountering similar difficulties.



This experience clearly demonstrated the power of Parliament to create meaningful change. Now, with Canada facing potential tariffs and counter-tariffs, having Parliament in session is crucial for properly addressing these concerns. The vast majority of Canadians are united in our need to stand together to advance our national interests—and what better place to do this than through Parliament and our democratically elected representatives?



Based on recent feedback, many constituents have strong views about how Canada should respond to these tariffs. Their suggestions range from implementing counter-tariffs to addressing border issues, improving interprovincial trade, diversifying our markets (particularly for energy), and promoting Canadian-made goods. The unifying thread in all this feedback is what I see as a surge in patriotism.



As February 15th is National Flag of Canada Day, my question to you this week is: Do you plan to mark National Flag Day of Canada, and if so, how?



I can be reached at Dan.Albas@parl.gc.ca or call toll-free 1-800-665-8711.

