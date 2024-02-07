This past weekend, Mark Carney became the new leader of the Liberal Party of Canada. He will take over from Justin Trudeau, who is stepping down as Prime Minister.



Many are asking: Will Mr. Carney automatically become Prime Minister just because he's the new Liberal Party leader?



Let me explain how this works. Right now, Carney is set to become Prime Minister, but Justin Trudeau is still officially Prime Minister until the handover occurs. First PM Trudeau must tender his resignation to the Governor General, who would then be in the position to ask his successor, Mark Carney, to form a Government as Prime Minister. In Canada, a Prime Minister doesn't need to be a Member of Parliament (MP) to serve as leader of the country. While it doesn't happen often, this is allowed under our system of government.



Mark Carney is expected to be sworn in as Canada's 24th Prime Minister this week. At that time, Justin Trudeau will return to serving solely as the Member of Parliament for Papineau. Mr. Trudeau has stated that he will not seek re-election.



Another frequent question I hear is about the timing of the next federal election. Canada's fixed election date is set for October 20th, 2025, with the election campaign period (writ period) likely to begin in September. Because PM Carney will not be allowed to sit on the floor of the House of Commons without also being elected as a Member of Parliament, it is unlikely that Mr. Carney would wait until the fixed election date. An unelected Prime Minister who has not won a seat as an MP cannot participate in votes or debates on the floor of the House of Commons.



It's important to note that Mr. Carney will inherit the same minority Liberal government—one that all three major opposition parties have already stated they will vote against when next given the opportunity. Currently, the House of Commons remains prorogued until March 24.



In my assessment, PM Carney will likely ask Governor General Mary Simon to dissolve the House of Commons and call an election before March 24th. According to Elections Canada rules, the campaign period (also known as the writ period) must be between 37 and 51 days.

If an election is called late next week, Canadians could have a new government by late April or early May—the exact timing would depend on the campaign length chosen by Prime Minister Carney.



If Mark Carney and the Liberals are re-elected, he will remain as Canada's 24th Prime Minister. However, if Canadians elect a new government led by a different Prime Minister, that person would become Canada's 25th PM—and Mark Carney would have one of the shortest terms as Prime Minister in Canadian history.



My question for you this week: When would you like to see a federal election called?



You can join in the discussion on my Facebook Page, email me at Dan.Albas@parl.gc.ca or call toll-free at 1-800-665-8711.



