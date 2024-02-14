This order, akin to a court order, required the government to provide documents related to the now-defunct Crown corporation, Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC).



As many now know, the Auditor General's audit of this program uncovered serious issues. Conflict-of-interest policies were ignored 90 times, resulting in $59 million awarded to 10 ineligible projects. Even worse, the program often exaggerated the environmental benefits of its projects.



As recently as this week, the House Law Clerk has once again tabled a letter in Parliament, indicating that the Liberal government continues to redact or withhold some of the documents. Despite withholding these documents, the Trudeau Liberal government continues to accuse the official Conservative opposition of "holding Parliament hostage" as this privilege debate has persisted for nearly two months.



The official Conservative opposition, along with the NDP and Bloc Québécois opposition parties, maintain a united stance—demanding that the Trudeau Liberal Government comply with the order to produce all documents unredacted.



In my view, Canadians deserve to know what really happened here. No federal government should be able to hide the truth from the people it serves.



Remember, this is a Liberal government that spends billions upon billions under the guise of "fighting climate change."



Similarly, the Trudeau Liberal government has implemented a federal carbon tax that is driving up inflation in Canada, including raising prices on groceries.



In many Canadian provinces where the federal carbon tax applies—or in British Columbia, where the provincial government has agreed to increase its carbon tax in line with the federal rate—residents face additional costs during cold winter months if they heat their homes with natural gas or propane.



Despite the Liberals' insistence that their plan is working, Canadians consistently encounter independent evidence suggesting otherwise.



This week, for example, the International Climate Change Performance Index (CCPI) released its latest results. The CCPI employs a standardized framework to evaluate the climate performance of 63 countries, which collectively account for over 90% of global greenhouse gas emissions.



Canada ranked 62nd on this list and is rated as a "very low performer." This ranking is significant.



Considering the fiscal burden many Canadians face due to carbon taxes and the misappropriation and abuse of funds in programs like the now-defunct Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC), it's clear that Canadians aren't getting the results they're paying for.



Furthermore, when the Trudeau Liberal government withholds and conceals these documents from the SDTC fund, Canadians are deprived of the transparency and accountability they rightfully deserve.



My question this week:



Do you agree with the Opposition parties' current action in Parliament to maintain the privilege debate until the Trudeau Liberal government complies with the order to produce all of the SDTC documents unredacted? Why or why not?



