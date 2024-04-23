The public is invited to attend this Friday’s Day of Mourning to remember those who have died or been injured on the job.

“When you leave for work in the morning, you expect to return home safely that night but far too many people don’t make it or they return after suffering some lasting trauma,” says Daniel York, the City of Penticton’s senior advisor on occupational health and safety.

“The Day of Mourning represents a chance to honour those who have died, been injured or suffered an illness due to their work. And it’s also an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to all of us doing everything we can to ensure safe workplaces are a priority.”

In 2023, 175 B.C. workers died from a workplace injury or disease. There were 82 fatalities due to traumatic injury and 93 fatalities due to occupational disease.

The Day of Mourning ceremony will be held at Gyro Park from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on April 26. Representatives from the City, RCMP, BC Emergency Health Services, CUPE 608, Fortis BC, the Penticton Fire Department and WorkSafeBC will speak and place a carnation in a commemorative wreath. At the end of the ceremony, the public will also be able to place carnations in remembrance.

For those unable to attend, a livestream will be available here. The link will also be available at www.Penticton.ca on Friday morning.