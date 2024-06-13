A day-time detour will be required for a portion of 31st Street next week, as crews will be repairing storm infrastructure.

Starting as earlier as 7:30 a.m. on Monday, June 17, 31st Street will be closed to south bound traffic between 43rd and 45th Avenue. Access will remain in place for north bound traffic (please see map below).

Work is expected to be completed by 4:00 p.m. Please note, these timelines may change, if emergencies arise.

Some delays should be expected for motorists in the area, however, every effort will be made to minimize disruptions. For the safety of workers and public, please obey traffic control signage and slow-down in the area.

The City apologizes for any inconvenience this disruption may cause and appreciates everyone’s patience while the work is being completed.

A map of the work area and detour is available below.