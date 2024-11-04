A day-time detour will be required for a portion of Silver Star Road next week, as crews install water infrastructure.

Starting as early as 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 5, Silver Star Road will be closed to northbound traffic from Star Road (upper) and Star Road (lower). Access will remain in place for southbound traffic (please see map below).

Work is expected to be completed by end of day. Please note, these timelines may change if emergencies arise.

Some delays should be expected for motorists in the area, however, every effort will be made to minimize disruptions. For the safety of workers and public, please obey traffic control signage and slow-down in the area.

The City apologizes for any inconvenience this disruption may cause and appreciates everyone’s patience while the work is being completed.

A map of the work area and detour is available below.