The District of Sicamous will welcome a new chief administrative officer to lead the team at Municipal Hall. Dean Strachan, former manager of community planning and development at the City of Kelowna, will kick things off on February 10.

We look forward to welcoming Dean Strachan,” says Mayor Colleen Anderson. “He brings great experience that will definitely benefit our community, and we all look forward to working with him.”

The incoming chief administrative officer has 22 years of local government experience in Vernon, Revelstoke, Summerland and Kelowna.

“I was drawn to the District of Sicamous by the opportunity to work with a community that has shown significant potential for growth and development,” says Strachan. “Working in a larger community for the past seven years has given me some great experience, however, I do miss the direct connection that happens in smaller communities.”

Strachan has been a community planner, manager, director, senior leader and approving officer for communities large and small. An experienced and effective leader and mentor, Strachan looks forward to working with and supporting the staff at the district.

Current chief administrative officer Darrell Garceau joined the district in an interim position in July 2024 before being appointed permanently in October.

“Thank you to CAO Garceau for a great job and being a great support for our staff, council and community,” says Mayor Anderson. “We wish him and his family all the very best in the future.”

Garceau will continue to provide support until March 2025, while a positive and constructive transition is achieved.

“Working for the district these past months has been a blessing, and I regret having to leave – it was a difficult decision,” says Garceau. “I have loved every moment working with staff and council. This community is amazing.”