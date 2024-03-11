With winter drawing to a close, construction crews are returning to Boucherie Road to wrap up active transportation upgrades and watermain work along the Boucherie Multi-use Pathway.

Beginning Tuesday, March 12, a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Boucherie Road from Mission View Court to Gregory Road weekdays from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.



This work is expected to take approximately two weeks to complete. The construction schedule is subject to weather conditions, contractor schedule changes and other factors.



While this work is underway, motorists are advised to expect minor delays to accommodate crews and equipment working in the area. Pedestrian, cyclist and emergency services access will be maintained at all times.



The City is reminding motorists to drive with caution through the construction zone, give extra space to roadside workers and follow directions of traffic control. Motorists are advised to leave extra time to get where they need to go.