“We won’t let anybody go hungry.” This commitment from Anne Miskulin, Coordinator of the Arrow and Slocan Lakes Community Services Food Bank, echoes the sentiment of countless individuals working to address hunger in their communities.

As food prices rise, food banks and similar services are stepping up to meet the growing need.

Columbia Basin Trust is helping these organizations continue their vital work. This holiday season, 39 food banks, First Nations and Métis organizations across the Basin are each receiving $3,000 from the Trust.

The need is undeniable. In March 2024 alone, Food Banks Canada reported 225,605 visits to food banks in British Columbia. In Nakusp, Miskulin sees this increase firsthand. “Oh yes,” she says, “It’s gone up five per cent, 10 per cent, now it’s gone up to 15 per cent. It’s incredible.”

To meet the demand, the food bank she coordinates distributes monthly food boxes, provides breakfast items to local schools, and creates extra-special Christmas hampers, complete with gifts for children. On average, about 100 hampers support up to 150 people each month.

In Fruitvale, the Beaver Valley Food Bank serves a similar role, giving out 40 or more hampers a month to feed about 100 people, including seniors and single-parent families.

“We’ve seen a definite increase every year,” says Maddy Harlamovs, who coordinates the food bank alongside Theresa Buchner. “Maybe 10 years ago, there would be a Thursday with nobody coming in. Now, we give out many hampers each week.”

The Beaver Valley team goes beyond hampers, sharing recipes to help folks make the most of what they receive, contributing to the local elementary school breakfast program, and sponsoring an outreach meal initiative that cooks large batches of meals to deliver to people who can’t easily prepare items at home.

“It used to be people with sudden bad luck,” Harlamovs explains. “Now it’s more every day—people just can’t keep managing.”

At ʔakisq̓nuk First Nation, the focus is on food sovereignty. “Inflation has hit everybody. Food prices are ridiculous. It’s kind of scary,” says Trisha Clowers, Social Development & Social Programs Coordinator.

Here, a Good Food Box program offers community members the chance to purchase nutritious food for just $7 per box once a month, enough for at least one large, healthy meal. With only about 50 households in the community, up to 40 participate. In addition, homemade frozen meals, canned goods, and wild meat are distributed, with plans to start a garden next summer.

“Food sovereignty is a huge issue for everyone right now,” says Clowers, “Anything we can do to help the community is on our radar.”

The Trust’s support extends beyond holiday funds. “One of our focus areas is helping Basin residents access affordable, locally grown, healthy food," says Johnny Strilaeff, President and CEO, Columbia Basin Trust. “We're proud to support the organizations strengthening their communities through this work. It’s about more than providing food—it’s about fostering connection and resilience."

At ʔakisq̓nuk, the holiday funds will make a tangible difference. “We can plump up the Good Food Boxes and make them a bit fuller,” says Clowers.

In Fruitvale, Co-Coordinator Theresa Buchner echoes the impact. “The funding makes a really big difference to us being able to carry out our work in the community.” She also highlights the BC Association of Farmers’ Markets Nutrition Coupon Program, supported by the Trust since 2018, which provides low-income families, seniors and pregnant women with coupons to shop at farmers’ markets.

The Trust has also supported infrastructure improvements, such as a new kitchen for the Arrow and Slocan Lakes Community Services Food Bank. “If we didn’t have Columbia Basin Trust,” says Miskulin, “I don’t know how our doors would stay open.”

The impact of these services is profound, especially during the holiday season. “I’ve been doing the Christmas hampers for over 20 years now,” says Miskulin. “You see people crying because they’re so grateful for what they’re getting. They’re just so appreciative.”