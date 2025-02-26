The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) is advising customers of disposal limitations at the Armstrong/Spallumcheen Diversion and Disposal Facility (ASDDF).

The landfill at the ASDDF is nearing its capacity, and the space available to accommodate a number of materials is becoming limited. To alleviate current space constraints steps must be taken to manage customer usage of the facility and to provide continued customer access over the coming months as construction of an upgraded residential transfer station occurs.

Customers with large or multiple loads are asked to utilize the RDNO Greater Vernon Diversion and Disposal Facility (GVDDF) in the upcoming months. Staff on site may redirect customers, at their discretion, who continue to utilize the ASDDF to dispose of large quantities of materials and bulky items including:

Yard & Garden Waste

Mattresses & Sofas

Major Appliances (refrigerators, stoves, washers, dryers)

Refuse

Asphalt Roofing

Wood Waste

Drywall

Scrap Metal

Crushables

Logs & Stumps

Construction & Demolition Waste

“By redirecting large loads to the GVDDF, capacity can be saved to allow the ASDDF to continue serving the largest number of customers possible as landfill capacity is reached and through the construction period of the new residential transfer station,” stated Dale Danallanko, Manager of Environmental Services. “The RDNO is committed to maintaining service to as many customers as possible and appreciates our customer's understanding and cooperation.”

For more information on RDNO Diversion & Disposal Facilities, please contact RDNO Solid Waste Management at solidwaste@rdno.ca or visit www.rdno.ca/ddf.