Financial Plan

Council adopted the five-year financial plan that includes the 2024 budget Visit Let’s Talk – Lake Country for full details on the budget.

Development Permit with Variance

Council approved the Development Permit with a Variance at 10660 Highway 97. The development permit allows for the applicant to construct a 76-unit townhouse development. The variance accommodates the building height to increase from 2 storeys to 3 storeys.

Official Community Plan (OCP) 2018-2038 Amendments

Council gave first and second reading to OCP Amendments that expand existing exemptions for Development Permits. The community is encouraged to provide comments on the proposed amendments prior to the Public Hearing.

Development Approval Procedures Discussion

Council provided direction to staff to prepare amendments to the Development Procedures Bylaw, 1133, 2023. Amendments will assist facilitate improvements to streamline the Development Approval Process.

Additional UBCM CRI FireSmart Grant Funding Application

Council approved staff to apply to the UBCM Community Resiliency Investment – Fire Smart Community Funding and Supports for an additional $100,000 in 2024. If granted the funds would allow the District to secure up to $300,000 in 2024 and $200,000 in 2025 to fund FireSmart related services and projects across the community.

EMCR Contribution Agreement:

Council approved that the Mayor and CAO be given authority to sign the EMCR Contribution Agreement. The funding will be used to contribute to First Nations consultation required under the new BC Emergency and Disaster Management Act. Once the agreement is authorized, a $40,000 grant will be issued from the province. The financial plan will be amended to accommodate the cost in future years.