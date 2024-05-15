The District of Coldstream and the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) have reached a new three-year collective agreement that will be in effect from January 1, 2024 to December 31, 2026.

CUPE Local 626 represents 37 inside and outside workers at the District of Coldstream.

The agreement, which CUPE ratified on May 9, 2024 and Coldstream Council ratified on May 13, 2024, included minor housekeeping amendments and the wage increases outlined below:

4.0 percent effective January 1, 2024

4.0 percent effective October 1, 2024 ( cost of living adjustment )

) 4.0 percent effective January 1, 2025

3.0 percent effective January 1, 2026

The Union and the District worked collaboratively to achieve an agreement that will ensure the continued delivery of services that residents rely upon.