Meeting agendas and attachments can be access from: https://coldstream.civicweb.net/Portal/MeetingTypeList.aspx

20 Year Fire Services Exemplary Service Medal

Mayor Ruth Hoyte presented Lavington Firehall Fire Chief Martin Wright with the 20 Year Fire Services Exemplary Service Medal. The Medal was created on August 29, 1985 to honour members of a recognized Canadian fire service. To receive this medal, one must provide 20 years of service, with 10 of those years being served in the performance of duties involving potential risks and have provided exemplary service during that time.

OCP and Zoning Map Amendment Application 24-007-PRJ - 10050 Middleton Drive

Council gave 1st Reading District of Coldstream Zoning Amendment Bylaw No. 1851 to rezone the property at 10050 Middleton Drive from R2 – Urban Large Lot Residential Zone to P1 – Civic One Zone. This will allow for the construction of a new elementary school.

Kalamalka Beach and Pier

Council approved the general site plan for the proposed Rotary signage installation at Kalamalka Beach, including the proposed Rotary sign which will incorporate the Rotary Seal and dedication text on a natural granite rock. Rotary has also proposed a signage with historical detail around the pier and the beach, bringing back to Council conceptual drawings and draft language to a future meeting for consideration.

Building Report for the Month of November

Council received the November Building Report. These monthly reports show the building activity for the month as well as year-to-date statistics.

Upcoming Meetings

Council has cancelled the December 16, 2024 Committee of the Whole Meeting.

January Meetings are as follows: