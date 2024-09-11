Meeting agenda and attachments can be found here: District of Coldstream - Meeting Information (civicweb.net)

Parks and Public Spaces Regulation Bylaw Amendment

Council gave three readings to the Parks and Public Spaces Regulation Amendment Bylaw 1844, 2024, Amendment No. 13. This amendment improves and clarifies language in the bylaw as well as updates Schedule B, Park Fees, to align them with the fees collected in Vernon parks and public spaces.

Building Report for the Month of August

Council received the July Building Report. These monthly reports show the building activity for the month as well as year-to-date statistics.

Declassified Motions from August 26, 2024

Resolution No. INC2024-117 re Audit Services

“THAT the report titled Audit Services, dated August 26, 2024, submitted by the Director of Financial Administration be received;

AND THAT Council appoint BDO Canada LLP as the District’s municipal auditor for the years 2024, 2025 and 2026 at a total 3-year cost of $101,115.00;

AND FURTHER THAT this resolution be released from in-camera and reported in open meeting following notification to the proponents.”

Resolution No. INC2024-122 re: Sanitary Main Flushing and CCTV Inspection Services RFP Award

“THAT the report titled “Sanitary Main Flushing and CCTV Inspection Services RFP Award” dated August 26, 2024, submitted by the Purchasing Assistant be received;

AND THAT Council authorize Administration to proceed with awarding the contract to Dougness Holdings Ltd., in the amount of $59,750.00 plus GST;

AND FURTHER THAT this resolution be released from in-camera and reported in open meeting following notification to the proponents.”