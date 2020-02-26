Public Hearing:

Council heard from the public on the following two applications:

OCP and Zoning Amendments for 9751 & 9819 Bottom Wood Lake Rd

OCP and Zoning Bylaw Amendments for O’Rourke Family Vineyard

Regular Council Meeting:

Planning & Development Applications

Zoning Amendment Bylaw

Council gave first reading to zoning amendment of lot 63 Tyndall Road. The application is to allow for Rezoning from RR2 – Rural Residential 1 to RU1 – Small-Scale Multiple Housing to support future development of the property.

Zoning Amendment Bylaw

Council gave first reading to zoning amendment of lot 64 Tyndall Road. The application is to allow for Rezoning from RR2 – Rural Residential 2 to RU1 – Small-Scale Multiple Housing to support future development of the property.

Zoning Amendment Bylaw

Council gave three readings to zoning amendment of 3118 Reimche Rd. The application is to allow for Rezoning from RM4 – Low Density Multiple Housing to RM5 – Medium Density Multiple Housing.

Development Permit with Variance

Council approved the application for a Multiple Unit Development Permit for the construction of an apartment building at 11551 Bottom Wood Lake Road, with variances to landscaping, site coverage and parking regulations.

Development Variance Permit

Council approved a variance to permit an increase in height for two retaining walls located at 12558 Lake Vista Court.

Development Variance Permit

Council approved a variance to permit 13595 Forest Hill Drive to vary site coverage, height and floor area provisions of for the development of a secondary suite.

Departmental Reports:

Revenue Anticipation Borrowing Bylaw

Council gave three readings to allow for temporary borrowing to meet current expenditures in anticipation of receiving revenue from the collection of 2025 taxes. The Revenue Anticipation Bylaw will allow the District to borrow temporarily up to Six Million Dollars ($6,000,000) to meet current expenditures, pending receipt of revenue from the annual tax levy.

Road Closure

Council approved that the owners of 15851 Trask Road purchase the property adjacent to their property located on McLaren Road. The portion of the road that runs through the property will be closed. The purchase price will be $168,000 plus GST and expenses.

Road Closure

Council gave three readings to closing and removing highway dedication to a portion of land located at 11th Street between Okanagan Centre Road West and Maddock Avenue. The property will be sold to neighbouring landowners in the amount of $100,000 plus GST and expenses.

Community Hall Capital Grant Funding

Council approved the Community Hall Capital Grant budget be increased from $15,000 to $24,000 for 2025 and future years, with funds to be reallocated from Council Contingency. Each of the three community halls - Okanagan Centre, Oyama and Winfield will be allocated $8,000 per year for requested capital projects moving forward.

Council Authority to Approve Travel

Council approved that the Mayor and Council be authorized to attend the 2025 UBCM and SILGA Conferences; and that the Mayor and one member of Council be authorized to attend the 2025 FCM Conference.

Bylaws for Adoption:

Zoning Amendment Bylaw 1243| Z0000339 | Strata Hotel / Motel Secondary Use – Adopted

OCP and Zoning Amendment Bylaws 1247 and 1248| OPZ00002|9751 & 9819 Bottom Wood Lake Road – Third Reading

OCP and Zoning Amendment Bylaws 1249 and 1250| OPZ00003 | O’Rourke Family Vineyard – Third Reading

Subdivision and Development Servicing Amendment (Cash-in-lieu) Bylaw 1262, 2025 – Adopted