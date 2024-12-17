Before certain development applications are considered at a Council meeting, the following must take place:
- Application is advertised for two consecutive weeks in the Lake Country Calendar newspaper
- Properties within 100 metres of the property related to the application are notified
- Notice published on www.lakecountry.bc.ca and sent to e-news subscribers
- Notice posted to notice board in the lobby of Municipal Hall
- Community Notice sign posted on the property related to the application, when applicable.
- Visit www.lakecountry.bc.ca for full details of the Public Notification and Consultation process.
Prior to an application being considered at a Council meeting, the District may require a property owner or developer to hold a public information meeting:
- As there is no specified format for the meeting, the applicant can host in whichever format they choose to provide information, answer questions and collect neighbourhood feedback
- A summary of the meeting and received feedback will be included in the report to Council when the application is considered at a Council meeting
- Letters submitted by email, mailed or dropped off at Municipal Hall may also be included as attachments to the report to Council
What’s next?
- Summary of the developer led information meeting and neighbourhood consultation prepared by Staff along with land use information to be discussed at future Council meeting
- 1st and 2nd reading occurs at Council meeting
- Statutory notifications delivered to residents
- Public Hearing scheduled
How can residents be informed and involved?
- Subscribe to stay informed with District news at www.lakecountry.bc.ca/subscribe.
- Check the Council Meeting Calendar and read through Council meeting agendas and minutes to stay on top of discussion items
- Read through the Official Community Plan which is an important tool the community uses to guide growth in the District.
- Attend public hearings which are advertised two weeks prior to the date of the event
- Community members can request further information or clarification by email to planning@lakecountry.bc.ca or visit Municipal Hall during regular business hours to speak with staff.
Note: any comments on social media are not moderated by District staff and do not form part of the report to Council.