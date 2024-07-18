Peachland Classic Car Show

Council received a presentation on the Peachland Classic Car Show held May 19 which was hosted by the Peachland Chamber of Commerce. The event was the 25th year anniversary of a Peachland car show and was an outstanding success with over 200 classic cars in the show. Fundraising events held during the year were extremely lucrative and organizers raised $36,000+ in sponsorships, sales and fees and offset the $23,000 in expenses while still leaving funds available for next year’s event.



Lipsett Avenue Rezoning

Council gave third reading to a Zoning Amendment Bylaw to rezone 6137 and 6147 Lipsett Avenue from RR1 Rural Residential to RM4 Multi-Unit Residential – Medium Density to facilitate the development of 34 multi-family residential units. The application will be scheduled for final adoption once the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure gives approval and several covenants are registered including:

minimum setback of 6.0 m (19.7ft) for buildings from the front lot line,

maximum building height of 12.0m (39.4ft),

maximum number of units is 34; 10% of the units to include flex units,

installation of intersection ahead sign on Princeton Avenue,

signage and improvements for a 3-way stop at the Lipsett Avenue and Aitkens Road intersection,

a Community Amenity Contribution of an estimated $64,000 payable at the time of building permit.

The detailed report including site map and public comments received can be found at July 16, 2024 - Regular Council Meeting



Clements Crescent Development Permit

Council authorized a Form and Character Development Permit with variances for 5481 Clements Crescent to permit the construction of a 98-unit multiple-family residential building. Variances for building height, parking, and road construction were approved. The six-storey multiple-unit residential building will be shifted further north (away from the existing residential neighbourhood) to accommodate a site for a potential childcare facility fronting onto Clements Crescent and Wild Goose Street. The development fits within Council’s strategic goals for increased housing choice in Peachland.



Next Council Meeting

The next Regular Meeting of Peachland Council is on Tuesday, August 27, 2024, beginning at 6 pm. Council meetings are open to the public and webcast live. Find the full schedule by visiting www.peachland.ca/council. Find webcasts of past meetings at www.peachland.ca/watch.