Community Garden Sculpture

The Peachland Wellness Centre sought and received Council’s approval to install a sculpture at the Peachland Wellness Centre’s new Intergeneration Gardens at the Historic Schoolhouse on Beach Avenue. The sculpture represents “Helping Hands” and is a steel structure, designed and produced by artist Lynden Beesley with a bronze woven vine ball created by artist Anabel Stanley. The sculpture is expected to be installed in July. The Wellness Centre received a grant to help pay for the cost of the art.



Peachland Ambassador Invited to Compete Provincially

Council applauded Ms. Aiyana Bremner and approved a donation of $500 towards her travel and entry in the 2024 BC Ambassadorial pageant representing Peachland. The BC Ambassadors program reached out to Ms. Bremner and requested she enter, as one of only six candidates from BC, based on the many good deeds she has been involved in during her term as Peachland’s Ambassador. Ms. Bremner requested support from Council in her fundraising for expenses to compete at the provincial pageant in July.



Peachland Water Supply Analysis

Council discussed the Draft Peachland Water Supply Analysis. The analysis, received by Council for information, is an update to the last major water master plan update in 2015 and now considers new information including updated metre data, development build-out numbers and new climate data. The analysis was conducted by Urban Systems and indicates that Peachland’s water supply, primarily sourced from Peachland Creek, is adequate until 2070 or even 2080. The report includes recommendations for upgrades to water infrastructure to address potential challenges and encourages efforts to reduce demand.



Development Permit for 5325 Trepanier Bench Road and 5334 Huston Road

Council authorized the Comprehensive Form and Character Development Permit for a residential multi-family development at 5325 Trepanier Bench Road and 5334 Huston Road, a combined 2.5 hectares in size. The permit allows for the construction of a 62-unit residential multi-family development consisting of 28 walk-up units and 34 walk-out units in 11 buildings, one four-plex, two five-plexes and eight six-plexes. All unit floor plans include a two-car garage, three or four bedrooms and private deck or patio spaces. The applicant intends to construct a purpose-built rental housing project and is committed to a 10-year rental term before the units could be sold. The issuance of the permit allows for site preparation, tree removal and grading to begin.



Next Council Meeting

The next Regular Meeting of Peachland Council is on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, beginning at 6 pm. Council meetings are open to the public and webcast live. Find the full schedule by visiting www.peachland.ca/council. Find webcasts of past meetings at www.peachland.ca/watch.