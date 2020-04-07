Policing Report

Council received an update from West Kelowna RCMP Detachment Staff Sgt. Brendan Dolan on policing activities in the summer. This was S.Sgt. Dolan’s first appearance before Council and he advised that there was nothing in the statistics that stand out as an area of concern, except an increase in motor vehicle offenses, particularly motor vehicle injuries and roadside prohibitions. S.Sgt. Dolan noted that a new municipal traffic section has been created in the detachment which will also conduct enforcement in Peachland. He indicated that as Peachland is a small community, it doesn’t attract a high volume of criminality and the detachment must prioritize calls, but he has advised officers to increase visibility in the community as much as possible as preventative enforcement.



Wildsafe BC

Council was provided information on WildsafeBC activities in the area during the past year. Reports to conservation officers of wildlife conflict have trended up over the past seven years with the majority of reports in Peachland involving bears. WildsafeBC representatives attended 13 community events to educate the public and interacted with over 1,300 residents. The program also involved tagging 2,000 garbage bins that were put out the night before collection, a main attraction for wildlife conflict.



Zoning Amendment – 5971 Princess Street & 5968 Highway 97

Council gave third reading to a Zoning Amendment Bylaw for two Lower Princeton area properties, 5971 Princess Street, which currently has a single-family home, and 5968 Highway 97, which is vacant. The applicant is seeking to rezone the properties from R1 – Low Density Residential and C5 – Resort Commercial to RM4 – Multi-Unit Residential – Medium Density to facilitate the construction of a ground-oriented townhouse development. Both properties are designated as Medium Density Residential in the Official Community Plan. Off-site improvements proposed as part of development include a pedestrian pathway with stairs on Lilly Street connecting the terminal end of Lilly Street and Princess Street, construction of a multi-use pathway within Highway 97 right-of-way (west side), a sidewalk on Princeton Avenue and cash-in-lieu of parkland contributions. The application will now be scheduled for adoption at a future Council meeting.



Peachland Accessibility Action Plan

Council was provided information on the Peachland Accessibility Action Plan, developed by Council’s Accessibility Advisory Committee. The committee was struck after a mandate by the Province to develop a plan and a mechanism for people to raise concerns. The committee engaged the public through an online survey and a booth at the District’s open house in June. An eye-opening consultation for the committee was an accessibility awareness exercise with Peachland Elementary’s Grade 5 class. Students were equipped with wheelchairs, walkers and canes or pretended they had a visible disability and moved through Peachland to provide feedback on accessibility challenges. The Action Plan outlines focus areas and actions that can be taken by the District to achieve the goals of the plan.



Pickleball Courts

Council directed staff to pursue a Request for Proposal process within the current budget to build up to 4 pickleball courts at Lambly Park or another location. The cost is estimated at $315,000 and the District has earmarked $200,000 from the Growing Communities Fund for the project and has asked for a plan from the Peachland Pickleball Society, a non-profit organization which is fundraising for the new courts, on how it will contribute the remainder of the funds required. To gauge interest in the project, the District held a public open house on October 17 at the Community Centre, in conjunction with a project-specific survey that was mailed out to the Lambly Park neighbourhood and made available online. Information was also provided from a broader community-wide Citizens Survey which collected input from the wider community on a variety of issues and priorities, including the expansion of pickleball courts.



Childcare Centre

Council received an update on work to date and next steps in the construction of the Peachland Childcare Centre. In August 2024, the Province announced a $12.5 million grant through Childcare BC New Spaces Fund. The grant agreement requires the District to design, construct and equip a fully operational 104-space, accessible childcare centre on District-owned property near Peachland Elementary School. The building will be constructed at 5601 Wild Goose Street, beside the school. HCMA Architecture & Design has been hired for architectural and engineering services, and TKI Construction for construction management. The Engineering department is working with Urban Systems to design the project’s off-site works including sidewalk improvements and water main upgrades. The District’s Planning and Development Department is working on the related Official Community Plan and rezoning processes for the project site. Next steps include schematic and detailed design phases with construction of off-site works in the spring.



Council Remuneration Policy Updated

Council adopted an amended Council Remuneration Policy to align Council compensation with the increased demands of the roles, attract and retain high-quality individuals for public service, and ensure that remuneration reflects the current responsibilities. The updated policy establishes a salary for the Deputy Mayor and introduces per diems for Councillors attending conferences. Business and travel allowances will be increased to reflect actual costs.



Next Council Meeting

The next Regular Council Meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, December 3, 2024, beginning at 6 pm.



