Food Waste Collection Project Representatives from the Regional District of Central Okanagan’s Waste Reduction Program updated Council on a regional curbside food waste collection project. The project has been the subject of significant public consultation in the past year. A survey indicated 73% of respondents in the region wanted curbside food waste collection but concerns were expressed about odor, wildlife management and rodents. The preliminary service model being considered is to add food waste to existing yard waste carts, collecting comingled organics weekly year-round and collecting garbage every two weeks. Transfer stations for collection of the material will be needed as part of the project. The RDCO say the service could be in place as soon as early 2026.



Ponderosa Development Phasing Strategy

Council endorsed extensions for the completion of a 9-hole golf course and road improvements related to the Ponderosa Development Phasing Strategy on the Rompsen-owned portion of the former 18-hole golf course property. The phased strategy involves the construction of approximately 1,020 units and is conditional on the construction of a 9-hole golf course. The timeline to complete and open the golf course was moved from November 2025 to November 2026 and the road connection, Somerset to Ponderosa, was moved from May 2024 to November 2025. Council also adopted Official Community Plan and Zoning Amendment Bylaws for the development.



Permissive Tax Exemptions

Council gave first three readings to the 2025 Permissive Tax Exemption Bylaw, identifying the following properties as eligible for exemption due to community benefit:

Peachland United Church

St. Margaret’s Anglican Church

Peachland Baptist Church

Peachland Wellness Centre & The Peachland Food Bank

Peachland Riding Club

Peachland Historic School

Peachland District Retirement Society

Maple Springs Bible Camp

The Nature Trust of BC

Peachland Branch of the Royal Canadian Legion

Okanagan Regional Library

Peachland Chamber of Commerce

The estimated financial impact of the 2025 tax exemptions, based on a 5% tax increase, is $67,703 or .7% of the budgeted general tax revenue.



New EV Charger Station

Council was advised that a new Level 3 EV (electric vehicle) charging station will be installed on municipal property in Peachland by BC Hydro. BC Hydro is seeking municipally owned land for use for a minimum of 10 years to install utility-grade EV charging stations at no cost to the District. There would be two such stations constructed, each with two ports and capable of up to 180kW of charging input. The new stations will be installed at the south end of Beach Avenue utilizing 5 existing parking spaces to provide 4 EV parking spaces. The new stations will be installed by Spring 2027.

Housing Accelerator Fund

Council endorsed the following proposed initiatives for the District’s application under the second round of the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) Program:

Downtown Revitalization Implementation Strategy Prioritized Development Approvals Process and E-Permitting Process Efficiencies Municipal Lands for Housing Strategy Missing Middle Strategy Encouraging and Incenting Secondary Suites and Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs)

The Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) provides incentive funding to local governments to increase housing supply across Canada. The first intake for the HAF program closed on August 18, 2023 and the District of Peachland’s application was unsuccessful. The second intake to the HAF program is now open to previous applicants who were not approved in the first intake, starting from July 15, 2024, to September 13, 2024.



Next Council Meeting

The next Regular Council Meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, September 24, 2024, beginning at 6 pm. Council meetings are open to the public and webcast live. Find the full schedule by visiting www.peachland.ca/council. Find webcasts of past meetings at www.peachland.ca/watch.