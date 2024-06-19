Water service has been disrupted for properties on Meldrum Place and on Victoria Street and may possibly impact upland properties.



A detour is now in place directing motorists to Ehlers Road. Crews are on scene working on repairing the break.

Crews have established that repairs require a full shutdown of the impacted watermain. Higher elevation properties north of the impacted line (ie. Gerrie Rd, upper Ponderosa) will see an immediate water pressure reduction and/or pressure loss. The reservoirs supplying the Trepanier area and Lower Ponderosa are currently at approximately 65% full but as water is used, this level will drop and the number of affected properties will increase – starting with those at a higher elevation. To prevent further pressure losses, PLEASE REDUCE ALL NON-ESSENTIAL WATER USE IN THESE AREAS ASAP . This includes irrigation, washing vehicles, etc. As a precautionary measure and in consultation with IHA, a Boil Water Notice has been issued for all properties north of the Victoria/Ehlers location – above highway 97 (please see map).



Water for drinking, washing fruits and vegetables, making beverages or ice, or brushing teeth should be boiled for one minute or use bottled or distilled water.