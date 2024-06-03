Peachland Mayor and Council are hosting the second annual Our Peachland Open House and Barbeque on Wednesday, June 12 from 4 to 7 pm, inviting everyone to hear what’s happening this year in Peachland.

The event will feature an address by Mayor Minsel at 5:30 pm. Attendees can take in the displays of information from the District’s finance, planning, engineering, public works, corporate services and recreation departments, as well as the Peachland Fire Department. Informational booths from the Regional District of Central Okanagan’s parks, dog control and waste reduction departments will be providing information as well as WildSafe BC and the Okanagan Regional Library. NEW THIS YEAR, Peachland volunteer community groups will be hosting information booths as well at the open house.



There will be activities for all ages including a PAINT THE PLOW station, bouncy houses, games and a roaming glitter tattoo artists and there will be fire trucks and heavy equipment for the kids … or adults too. Attendees can enjoy free burgers and hot dogs, prepared through volunteer support of the Peachland Rotary and Lions Clubs.



OUR PEACHLAND Open House and BBQ

Wednesday, June 12 4 to 7 pm

Mayor’s Address at 5:30 pm

Peachland Community Centre

4450 6th Street



Non-perishable donations for the Peachland Food Bank will be gratefully accepted. Please note, parking on site is limited. Parking along Beach Avenue is available or at the 2nd Street parking lot in downtown Peachland. For more information, contact info@peachland.ca.



