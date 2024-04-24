You and your pooch might be prime candidates for Peachland’s Goose Patrol, a successful pilot program in 2023.



The District of Peachland is looking for volunteer dog owners to join our Goose Patrol in local parks and beaches to help scare away migratory birds without harming them. In 2023, 15 Peachlanders and their dogs volunteered to chase birds, particularly Canadian Goose, from our waterfront parks.



A single Canadian goose can poop up to two pounds a day and this waste constitutes a risk to human health and makes parks and beaches less enjoyable.



The District of Peachland conducts regular cleanup of waterfowl waste at its parks and is a member of the Okanagan Valley Goose Management Program. A variety of techniques are used in Peachland including scarecrows, reflective tape, irritant laser, distasteful liquids in grassy areas and noisemakers. The Goose Patrol is another tactic in the fight to keep our public parks cleaner.



Birds can be scared, but not harmed. Dogs will need to be on leash while they patrol and will be given a high-visibility scarf to identify them. Goose Patrol members may be allowed access to parks outside of regular hours. All volunteers will be vetted through an interview process.



Interested dog owners can contact the Operations Department at (250) 767-2108 or email operations@peachland.ca for more information or to volunteer.