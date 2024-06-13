After 11 years working with the municipality, chief administrative officer Kelly Bennett is saying farewell to the District of Sicamous.

“I am grateful for my time at the District of Sicamous and will truly miss being part of such a great team and community,” she said. “Several large projects are currently in progress, and I am dedicated to ensuring a successful transition.”

Bennett was appointed chief administrative officer in August of 2022. Before this, she served nine years as the district’s chief financial officer. Four of the seven current council members have worked with Bennett over multiple terms of office, including Mayor Colleen Anderson.

“On behalf of council, staff and the community, I would like to thank CAO Kelly Bennett for her dedicated service to the District of Sicamous. We have truly been fortunate to have Kelly on our team,” said Mayor Anderson. “To Kelly and family, thank you for being such a big part of our community. We wish you all the very best in your future endeavors.”

During her tenure at the district, Bennett has helped bring numerous council-led initiatives and projects to life, including rebranding and modernizing the visual identity of the municipality, incorporating the District of Sicamous Development Corporation and establishing the Sicamous Community Health Centre.

She has played a pivotal role in moving large projects forward such as the construction of the new Shuswap (Secwépemc) Healing Centre and the development of long-term rental housing on Main Street.

Bennett’s last day at Municipal Hall will be Friday, August 9. She will complete her tenure helping facilitate the recruitment of her successor to ensure a smooth transition after her departure.