Committee of the Whole – Council received an update on the “Wharton Street Revitalization Project” including plans, updated designs, and pricing. This project will achieve key elements of the overarching “Downtown Neighbourhood Action Plan”, with the following items: 1) Wharton Street revitalization 2) Henry Avenue pedestrianization and enhancements including a 4-season washroom building 3) Memorial Park entrance plaza and relocation of cenotaph, and 4) Kelly Avenue upgrades with 2-way vehicle traffic. Council directed staff to continue with the work, and further directed that a combination of reserves, accumulated surplus, grants, Development Cost Charges and borrowing be used to pay for the renewal.

Delegation – Okanagan Regional Library – Council received a informational presentation from the CEO, which noted that the Okanagan Regional Library (OR) system is one of the fourth largest in BC, and the system currently has 588,550 physical materials and 144,650 digital materials in its collections held across 30 libraries in the region. The community services and supports of ORL were further described in detail.

BC Zero Carbon Step Code – In May 2023 the province included a “Zero Carbon Step Code” in the BC Building code which is designed to be implemented in tandem with the existing Energy Step Code; however, at this time is remains within the discretion of local governments to opt-in to the changes. Council heard that the province is intending to announce new emission level target requirements for new buildings in 2024, and so it is an option to get ahead of the mandate through voluntary action. Council directed that further engagement take place with the public and development industry about the upcoming changes, and that staff return with further advice once that consultation is competed.

Deer Ridge Sewer Expansion (Local Service Area) – The District has identified the need for a Local Area Service (LAS) in the Deer Ridge Area, which currently includes 112 properties, to bring municipal sanitary sewer services. The project includes a gravity sewer from Deer Ridge along the Eco-Village frontage, down the flume trail right-of-way to Taylor Place, connecting to the existing sewer along Cartwright Avenue. The project is anticipated to be tendered in summer 2024, subject to a Petition Against, with construction initiating in the fall of 2024 and being completed in 2025. To move forward with the project, Council provided the first three readings to Local Area Service Establishment (Deer Ridge Sewer) Bylaw No. 2024- 020 and directed staff to provide an opportunity for residents of the area to Petition Against the service (which means that the bylaw cannot be adopted if at least 50 percent of owners representing at least 50 percent of the assessed value of land and improvements that would be subject to the local tax sign a petition opposing the local area service). Assuming the project is supported, next steps include Provincial Inspector approval of the Loan Authorization (Deer Ridge Sewer) Bylaw No. 2024-021 for borrowing via a parcel tax to be paid by those directly receiving the service and then funding of the sewer through reserves and grants for the remainder of the project. Council also directed staff to arrange for a public open house 13211 Henry Ave, Box 159 Summerland BC V0H 1Z0 Tel: 250-494-6451 Fax: 250-494-1415 www.summerland.ca to engage owners in the immediate area prior to the deadline for the Petition Against, and to bring back advice on how much time should be provided for residents to tie into the line.

Non-Farm Use Application (Bartlett Tree Services) – For many years What the Fungus mushroom farm, located on agricultural land, has benefited from the use of wood chips produced by Bartlett Tree Services, which is located on the same farm site. As Bartlett Tree Services has grown, its footprint has also grown. The landowner requested that Council support a non-farm use application to the Agricultural Land Commission (ALC) to restore compliance with the rules to allow for the continued location of Bartlett Tree Services on the property. Council directed that the application to the ALC be supported. Should the ALC decide to allow the continued use of the site in its present form, the applicant will subsequently submit a Temporary Use Permit under the District bylaws.

Note: These highlights are intended to provide a brief summary of recent Council proceedings. The summary is not inclusive of all agenda items. For a detailed account of the full agenda, including staff reports, other supporting documents and official meeting minutes, please consult the District of Summerland website at https://www.summerland.ca or contact Corporate Services at 250-404-4037