2025 Late Grant in Aid Requests – Council received a presentation from two late Grant in Aid applications and resolved to endorse the applications. The Summerland Firefighter’s Association applied for funding and received $737.00 to support the Summerland Firefighters 2025 Christmas party as well as a kid’s party and skate by waiving the banquet room rental fees for both events. Summerland Secondary School applied for funding and received $500.00 to recover costs for the senior boys’ basketball team representation of the District of Summerland at the BC High School Basketball provincials held in Langley. To view more information about the District’s grant in aid policies, visit https://www.summerland.ca/your-city-hall/departments/finance.

Notice of Motion - Animal Control Contract – Councillor Patan brought forward the motion in response to resident and community interest in service reduction cuts that correlate to property tax reductions that was heard by Council at a meeting organized by the Summerland Civic Engagement Society. Removing this contract will save taxpayers approximately $55,000.00 annually or an equivalent of a 0.5% increase in property taxes. Council directed staff to report back by June 30, 2025 on options for the Animal Control Service in the District of Summerland including, but not limited to bringing the service in-house, reducing and/or eliminating the service.

Remedial Action Order – Construction & Occupancy Without a Permit – 7311 Hillborn Street – To endeavour to bring the subject property into compliance with the District of Summerland Building Bylaw No. 2022-002, BC Building Code, and the BC Fire Code and to address the continued illegal occupancy and life safety issues, Council directed staff to proceed with the initial steps of issuing a remedial action order in attempts to bring the property into compliance. Council further directed staff to proceed with providing formal notice of placement of the Section 57 Notice on Title for works that were completed without a valid building permit and/or the required inspections.

District staff received support from Council and will be proceeding with the notice of a remedial action order. With the direction from Council, staff will now proceed with further enforcement actions to bring the property into compliance with District bylaws and the BC building code.

Rise and Report – January 21, 2025, Closed Session – Prairie Valley Sewer (Developer Contribution) – During the January 21, 2025, Closed Session, Council resolved to accept the security amount of $500,000.00 from a private developer in order to proceed with implementing a sanitary sewer main extension as part of the Prairie Valley Road Upgrades project at the expense of the developer. Since the original resolution was passed, the developer has been working with their bank and it appears that full security will now be provided in the next few weeks, only subject to legal review.

Rise and Report – February 11, 2025, Closed Session – Garnet Valley Tourism Association – At the February 11, 2025, Closed Session, Council committed $10,000.00 towards the Garnet Valley Tourism Association’s Judicial Review of the Provincial decision to permit a gravel mine, subject to legal and financial advice on the matter. The funds will be allocated from the District’s operational grant-in-aid budget as the fund will be administered as a grant from the District to the Garnet Valley Tourism Association.

