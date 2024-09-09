COTW - Strategic Priorities Update - Staff provided second quarter (Q2) updates on Council’s strategic priorities. Council received updates on the “Pave More Roads” priority; staff noted that the Victoria Road multi-use pathway and storm system upgrade project preplacement and paving has been completed. Other updates included the completion of the Organics processing facility and roll out of the kitchen scrap collection that began in April of this year.

With the Development Industry Engagement/Appraisal completed in June and the subdivision application submitted in July, the Eco-Village Land Sale is progressing. There will be a Request for Expression of Interest (RFEOI) initiated in September and the results will be presented to Council to review in November of 2024.

Delegation – Disc Golf proposal – A representative from the Penticton Disc Golf Club presented to Council a proposal to bring a disc golf course to Summerland for all ages and skill levels. The proposed course is to be located in the locally known “Trappers” area. The representative suggested that it would provide Summerland with a new high value sports venue for low cost that will benefit residents, business and the community. Disc golf is a low barrier recreational activity that can be enjoyed by all abilities, ages, and income levels.

Summerland Disc Golf Proposal – Council considered the request from the Penticton Disc Golf Club to establish a disc golf course to the west of the community, in the area locally known as “Trappers” (a portion of 17400 Highway 40). Council directed Staff to prepare a Zoning Amendment Bylaw to allow a disc golf course as a permitted use for the subject property and draft a license of occupation permitting a 18-hole course and other terms of conditions to be brought back to Council for consideration at a future meeting.

Summerland Rodeo Grounds Equine Development Committee (SRGEDC) – Permissive Tax Exemption (PTE) – Council considered the SRGEDC’s PTE application for the leased area located at the Summerland Rodeo Grounds. Staff confirmed that the application complies with the District’s PTE Policy. Council supported the SRGEDC’s PTE application and directed staff to prepare an amendment to the Permissive Tax Exemption Bylaw to amend the 2025 calendar year to include the SRGEDC request with a 90% PTE on all land and improvements.

Development Permit (Downtown) – 9521 Wharton Street (DP23-009) – Council considered a Development Permit (Downtown) that addresses the form and character of a new addition and an interior renovation of the Summerland Museum. The proposal meets the District’s form, function and sustainability guidelines, including the addition of landscaping, outdoor displays and new walkways. The proposal received internal and external party referrals, including ones from Fortis BC and Ministry of Forests – Archaeology Branch. Council authorized the issuance of the DP23-009 for an addition to the Summerland Museum on the property located at 9521 & 9525 Wharton Street.

Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation: Housing Accelerator Fund – Second Intake – The Housing Accelerator Fund was introduced in the 2022 Federal Budget with funding allocation of $4 billion until 2026/2027. The program is administered by the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) and is part of the Federal Governments broader National Housing Strategy. Council approved the draft action plan and re-submission of an application for the second intake of the CMHC Housing Accelerator Fund: Large/Urban Stream.

Note: These highlights are intended to provide a brief summary of recent Council proceedings. The summary is not inclusive of all, agenda items. For a detailed account of the full agenda, including staff reports, other supporting documents and official meeting minutes, please consult the District of Summerland website at https://www.summerland.ca