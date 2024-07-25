Peach Orchard Beach Park Permanent Dog Park – In Committee of the Whole, Council received a detailed briefing on the future design options and considerations for the Peach Orchard Beach Park Dog Park. Council directed staff to proceed with implementing next steps of installing a permanent fenced off-leash dog park, which included keeping the current location and 1 acre size, that the permanent fencing be five foot black powder coated chain link, to install two entrance gates (one at the southwest corner and one at the northside) and one maintenance gate, and lastly for vegetation to be planted on the west side internal fence line. Council also asked staff to bring back considerations to move the current off-leash dog park with beach access to the permanent off-leash dog park, and other elements.

Summerland Rodeo Grounds Master Plan Final Report – After receiving Council feedback from the October 17, 2023 Council meeting, workshops and Summerland Rodeo Grounds Equine Development Group (SRGEDC) recommendations, staff presented the updated Rodeo Grounds Master Plan to Council. Updates to the Master Plan include the removal of disc golf as a proposed future activity and replace with a more general reference of “potential future multi-use areas”, generalized equine camping, infrastructure investments, an amended equestrian trail route and updated signage. Council endorsed the plan for consideration for future actions and investments at the Summerland Rodeo Grounds.

Summerland Rodeo Grounds Lease Agreement with Summerland Equine Development Committee (SRGEDC) – Staff were directed by Council at the October 17, 2023 meeting to engage in exploratory discussions with the SRGEDC in leasing a portion of the Summerland Rodeo Ground lands and managing the facility. Council approved the nominal sum lease agreement with the SRGEDC for an 11.5-acre portion of the Summerland Rodeo Grounds for a term of two years, with the option to extend for three additional years. The District will post intent of entering the agreement in the newspaper for public awareness.

2024 – 2034 Canada Community Building Fund – The Community Works Fund (CWF) is one of the funding streams of the Canada Community-Building Fund (formerly known as ‘gas tax funding’). The CWF allocates funding to all local governments in BC based on a per capita formula that includes a funding floor. The new Agreement sets initial annual funding in the first 3-years at $611,730 with an increase to $636,199 in years 4 and 5. The District may direct the funding towards eligible costs of eligible projects as set out in the CWF agreement and report annually on these projects and their outcomes. Council authorized the Mayor and the Corporate Officer to execute the agreement.

Official Community Plan Amendment and Zoning Bylaw Amendment (2914 & 13316 Prairie Valley Road)– Building an adaptable and affordable community has been a strategic priority of Council for many years. Council provided first and second readings of an Official Community Plan Amendment Bylaw and a Zoning Amendment Bylaw to facilitate the development of a medium density strata development on Prairie Valley Road. A Public Hearing will be held on August 13, 2024 to gather feedback from the community on the proposed development. Please visit the District’s website for more details.

Multi-Family Development Permit (9514 & 9514) Julia Street – Council authorized the issuance of a Multiple Family Development Permit to construct six new storey apartment building, proposing 84 apartment units at 9514 & 9514 Julia Street. Council was pleased with the considerations that the developer implemented in the design and approved the multi-family development permit.

